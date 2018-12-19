Former Atlanta Brave David Justice to speak at fundraiser

× Expand Photo courtesy American Baseball Foundation Former Atlanta Brave and New York Yankee David Justice is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the 18th annual Lead Off Dinner fundraiser hosted by the American Baseball Foundation at The Club on Friday, Jan. 18.

The American Baseball Foundation, a Birmingham nonprofit, will host its 18th annual Lead Off Dinner fundraiser at The Club on Friday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

The speaker will be former Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees superstar outfielder David Justice, who’ll share his experiences competing on baseball’s biggest stage.

Co-founded in 1994 by Birmingham surgeon Dr. James Andrews, the ABF conducts programs to educate youth baseball pitchers in injury prevention. It also offers BASIC (Baseball & Academic Skills Instructional Course), a coed sports and education afterschool and summer camp for underserved children.

“Low reading and math levels are pandemic in our community, as they are in most urban areas,” said ABF co-founder David Osinski. “We’re using sports to improve reading and math.”

Justice should be a good draw, according to Osinski. “There are a huge amount of Braves fans in this area,” he said.

“We’re hoping people will want to hear more about his success stories,” Osinski said.

James Spann of ABC 33/40-TV will serve as host and lead a Q&A with Justice.

Several former MLB players will be on hand signing free autographs, including Boston Red Sox star Bernie Carbo and former Atlanta Brave Johnny Estrada. The event features a silent auction, which typically includes signed sports items.

The ABF will also present its annual Richard C. Sweeney Sr. Scholarship to a former BASIC student now attending college. The recipient this year is Jessica Esparza of Birmingham, who took part in BASIC for 10 years as a student and volunteer and is now attending Jefferson State Community College.

For tickets, call 558-4235 or go to americanbaseballfoundation.com.