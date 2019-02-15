For its 15th year, Red Shoe Run rolls out new date, location, events

× Expand Photo courtesy of Katie Hannah, Ronald McDonald House. The Red Shoe Run will move from Homewood to downtown for its 15th year.

The Ronald McDonald House’s Red Shoe Run that Homewood has loved for years is getting a face-lift this year, as the event celebrates 15 years of bringing people together.

Special Events Manager Katie Hannah said the changes were brought on by a “bit of a disconnect” from the mission.

“We are in our 15th year, and for so many years we were just kind of hitting copy/paste on the event,” she said. “We saw the opportunity to get people here to the house and introduce them to what we do.”

The first change being made is that the run has moved to a new month. Now on March 16, Hannah said the new date will bring warmer temperatures and sunnier weather. Only the 5K and 1-mile fun run will return.

The course will still start and end at the Ronald McDonald House, Hannah said, and will take runners through some of Birmingham’s best scenes such as Railroad Park and the Rotary Trail.

Also new to the event, there will be a block party following the run with food trucks, live music and vendors.

For the first time in 15 years, the Red Shoe Run will have a theme: rock ‘n’ roll. Hannah said they have partnered with iHeartRadio to have music playing throughout the course, which is also new.

Currently, the 5K costs $25 to register, and the 1-mile run and sleep-in option are $15, but all will increase on Feb. 16 by $5. Get more information and sign up at rmhca.org/events/red-shoe-run.