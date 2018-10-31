Faulkner gives check to Homewood Library

× Expand Submitted by Homewood Public Library State House Rep. David Faulkner (center) presents a $500 check to the Homewood Library Board.

David Faulkner, the Alabama state representative for House District 46, attended the board meeting of the Homewood Public Library on Oct. 16 and presented the library with a $500 check.

He thanked Library Director Deborah Fout and board members Paul Doran, John Krontiras, Ginny Bugg, Rosa Hill and Carla DuMontier for their work.

Fout thanked Rep. Faulkner for his continued support. She noted that the annual donations from Faulkner are often used in conjunction with programming at the Homewood Public Library. Fout said, “Donations such as these allow us to above and beyond in our service to the community.”

Submitted by Homewood Public Library