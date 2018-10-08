Walk for Williams brings families together

× 1 of 20 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered at Patriot Park on Oct. 6 for the first Walk for Williams, which was held to support the Williams Syndrome Foundation. × 2 of 20 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered at Patriot Park on Oct. 6 for the first Walk for Williams, which was held to support the Williams Syndrome Foundation. × 3 of 20 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered at Patriot Park on Oct. 6 for the first Walk for Williams, which was held to support the Williams Syndrome Foundation. × 4 of 20 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered at Patriot Park on Oct. 6 for the first Walk for Williams, which was held to support the Williams Syndrome Foundation. × 5 of 20 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered at Patriot Park on Oct. 6 for the first Walk for Williams, which was held to support the Williams Syndrome Foundation. × 6 of 20 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered at Patriot Park on Oct. 6 for the first Walk for Williams, which was held to support the Williams Syndrome Foundation. × 7 of 20 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered at Patriot Park on Oct. 6 for the first Walk for Williams, which was held to support the Williams Syndrome Foundation. × 8 of 20 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered at Patriot Park on Oct. 6 for the first Walk for Williams, which was held to support the Williams Syndrome Foundation. × 9 of 20 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered at Patriot Park on Oct. 6 for the first Walk for Williams, which was held to support the Williams Syndrome Foundation. × 10 of 20 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered at Patriot Park on Oct. 6 for the first Walk for Williams, which was held to support the Williams Syndrome Foundation. × 11 of 20 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered at Patriot Park on Oct. 6 for the first Walk for Williams, which was held to support the Williams Syndrome Foundation. × 12 of 20 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered at Patriot Park on Oct. 6 for the first Walk for Williams, which was held to support the Williams Syndrome Foundation. × 13 of 20 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered at Patriot Park on Oct. 6 for the first Walk for Williams, which was held to support the Williams Syndrome Foundation. × 14 of 20 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered at Patriot Park on Oct. 6 for the first Walk for Williams, which was held to support the Williams Syndrome Foundation. × 15 of 20 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered at Patriot Park on Oct. 6 for the first Walk for Williams, which was held to support the Williams Syndrome Foundation. × 16 of 20 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered at Patriot Park on Oct. 6 for the first Walk for Williams, which was held to support the Williams Syndrome Foundation. × 17 of 20 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered at Patriot Park on Oct. 6 for the first Walk for Williams, which was held to support the Williams Syndrome Foundation. × 18 of 20 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered at Patriot Park on Oct. 6 for the first Walk for Williams, which was held to support the Williams Syndrome Foundation. × 19 of 20 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered at Patriot Park on Oct. 6 for the first Walk for Williams, which was held to support the Williams Syndrome Foundation. × 20 of 20 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered at Patriot Park on Oct. 6 for the first Walk for Williams, which was held to support the Williams Syndrome Foundation. Prev Next

The Walk for Williams, a fundraiser benefitting the Williams Syndrome Association, was hosted on Oct. 6 under clear and sunny skies at Patriot Park.

The walk was first thought of by the Cordry family, after their daughter Eva, a first-grader at Shades Cahaba Elementary, was diagnosed with Williams syndrome. Williams syndrome is a genetic disorder that causes developmental and learning delays as well as cardiac issues and other physical problems.

In a previous article, Sheetal Cordry, Eva's mom, said her family felt alone and unsure of what to do next after learning about Williams syndrome, so part of her current role as co-chair of the association’s Gulf Coast region has been connecting with affected families around the Southeast to offer support and a place to ask questions.

While other cities have hosted a Walk for Williams, this was the first event held in the Birmingham area. Before the walk, Eva's dad, Ryan Cordry, took the time to thank the many people who have been there to help Eva and his family, and said they hope the Walk for Wiliams becomes an annual Homewood event.

Learn more at williams-syndrome.org.

See a photo you like? Visit photos.starnespulbishing.com to purchase.