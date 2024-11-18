Faces: Trent Stewart brings terroir to the Thanksgiving table

Expand Starnes Digital Trent Stewart, the co-owner of Golden Age Wine, teaches guests about the new Beaujolais. Golden Age Wine in Mountain Brook, AL hosts Terroir Tuesday, a wine tasting and educational experience available by reservation. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

In 2008, Homewood resident Trent Stewart stepped into a winery in Pommard, France, that would forever alter his career path.

“We had five glasses in front of us. They were all red, all from the same village, all made the same way,” Trent stated. “The only difference was the place in Pommard where the grapes grew. The wines were dramatically different.”

An employee of the winery explained the French concept of “Terroir” to Stewart, which loosely translates to ‘a sense of place.’ Stewart loved tasting different cultures, climates, and towns with a glass of wine.

“I had been hit by a lightning bolt,” Stewart said.

In America, Stewart began to network and learn more as a wine wholesaler at Western Supermarket.

In 2019, Stewart and fellow wine enthusiast Brandon Loper leaped into business co-ownership, opening Golden Age Wine in Mountain Brook Village.

“I feel like we are in a golden age of wine,” Stewart said. “People are about what is going into their bodies. We are also able to import much more.”

After over a decade of self-education and professional growth, Stewart's co-founded business was recognized with a James Beard Award nomination. Stewart now offers education opportunities during wine tastings on Terroir Tuesdays, available by reservation two times a month.

× Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Golden Age Wine in Mountain Brook, AL hosts Terroir Tuesday, a wine tasting and educational experience available by reservation. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

As Homewood gears up for Thanksgiving celebrations, Stewart offered several wine recommendations to his neighbors: