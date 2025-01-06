Faces of Homewood: Toni Griffin creates family legacy at Cookie Plug

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Cookie Plug owner Toni Griffin reaches through the service window to pass a cookie to a customer at The Edge in Homewood.

Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Cookie Plug owner Toni Griffin reaches through the service window to pass a cookie to a customer at The Edge in Homewood. Expand Photo courtesy of Toni Griffin. Toni Griffin with her daughter, Jasmine Eldridge, at Cookie Plug. Expand Photo courtesy of Toni Griffin. Cookies from Cookie Plug at the Edge in Homewood. Flavors pictured, from top, are Cookie Cookie Cream, Firecracker, Good Luv and Purple Haze.

Realtor Toni Griffin took a big step this past year, both as a mother and as a professional.

The Homewood native recently took on the ownership of the Alabama sector of Cookie Plug, a national franchise. The first Birmingham location opened at the Edge on Green Springs Avenue in the summer of 2024.

“It is a great transition area because there is a good mix of individuals here,” Griffin said.

Griffin grew up in the South, so she feels like baking was always part of her roots. When she found out about Cookie Plug, she considered the importance of how the company could generate jobs in the area.

“Some kids, if they grow up in a tough environment, it’s hard for them to understand that they can own a business,” she said.

Griffin strives to serve the community and also act as a role model for young kids.

Griffin and her daughter, Jasmine Eldridge, both staff the Edge location throughout the week, allowing the pair to enjoy bonding time while also growing their business.

“I thought I knew business, but now I am enjoying learning about balance,” Griffin joked.

In 2025, Griffin aims to open a Cookie Plug location in Hoover with a walk-in dining area and green space.