Faces of Homewood: Samford’s Kelsey Martin Sprints to Success

Samford senior and track athlete Kelsey Martin is a picture of success in all her endeavors, and she attributes her motivation to her heritage.

Martin specializes in the 200-meter and 400-meter dash, earning top placements in collegiate competition.

“I was the first member of my family to receive an athletic scholarship—let alone a full ride to school,” Martin said. “I think the women in my family have always painted a picture of resilience and a ‘go-getter mentality.’”

Martin is vice president, treasurer, and chaplain of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. When the group volunteers in the local community, she feels proud to represent Samford’s Black sorority presence.

Martin said, “Me being a Black woman fuels my passion for social justice and police issues. I see myself working for my community or doing anything to advance my people.”

Last summer, Martin interned with Congresswoman Terri Sewell. Inspired by the experience, Martin decided to attend law school after graduating. She said, “Being at the nation’s capital and being able to see the work that goes into serving the constituents from your district firsthand was incredible.”