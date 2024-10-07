Faces of Homewood: Farley the cat fan club grows by the day

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Farley, the beloved cat of Nadeau Furniture store in downtown Homewood, loves to take naps in his basket by the window. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Farley, the beloved cat of Nadeau Furniture store in downtown Homewood, greets visitors at the door. Prev Next

Window shopping in downtown Homewood might just lead you to catch a glimpse of a local celebrity.

If you’re lucky, you might even get to take a stroll with the famed figure. If he’s not up for a walk, though, Farley the cat can usually be found curled up in a basket inside Nadeau furniture store, located at 2834 18th St S.

Adopted by store manager Jessica Mackin in July 2019, Farley has been busy winning the hearts of Homewood residents and beyond every day since. Mackin was introduced to Farley after Maxine, the store’s first cat, passed away.

Mackin said she immediately knew how special Farley was, and people absolutely love him because of his friendly personality. Students from Samford University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham even come to visit him during finals week as a way to destress.

Farley’s morning routine includes a visit to the Homewood Toy and Hobby Shop next door and a walk down the street. He knows to stay on the sidewalk and not to travel any further than Evolve Massage and Alternative Healing on Linden Avenue.

He often eats lunch with Mackin and is back in the store by his 4 p.m. curfew. When he’s not out exploring, Farley loves to be held and is known to drool when he’s really comfortable.

At around 8 years old, Mackin says Farley plans to keep making friends at Nadeau for years to come.