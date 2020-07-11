Ward 4’s Evan Bates running for City Council Ward 4, Place 2

× Expand Evan Bates Ward 4's Evan Bates is running for City Council in the 2020 municipal electio.n

Ward 4’s Evan Bates announced he is running in this year’s election for City Council in Ward 4, Place 2.

Bates, 50, was born in Homewood and graduated from Homewood High School in 1988. He manages a small business in Homewood called EnPower Solutions. This is his first run for municipal office.

Bates said he is committed to keeping the character of Homewood and limiting the availability of zoning variances, which he said appease developers at the expense of neighbors. He also said he would like to take a common-sense approach to preserving the charm of Edgewood and downtown Homewood.

He said he would like to increase the availability of greenspaces within the Homewood park system. He also said he would like to find a positive development plan for West Oxmoor Road that will enhance West Homewood while preserving its character.

Last, Bates said he is committed to creating a plan to preserve Rosedale and “honor that special community’s many contributions to the heritage of [the] city.”

In addition to managing his small business, he also is an active volunteer for Homewood City Schools and his church. He lives in Homewood with his wife of 27 years and their two children.

He received bachelor’s degrees in both mechanical engineering and in international affairs from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and he also has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Virginia.

Visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/evanbatesloveshwd for more information.

The election for Homewood mayor and City Council seats is Aug. 25. Qualifying starts July 7 and goes through July 21.

If you are running in this year's election for mayor or for a seat on City Council, please email ischnader@starnespublishing.com to be featured in our upcoming election guide.