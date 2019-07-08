Environmental Commission conducts tree survey

× Expand Photo courtesy of Henry Hughes. Tree planting This project aims to quantify the composition (tree type, size, health, etc.) and benefits of Homewood’s urban forest.

Local volunteers representing the city of Homewood started an urban tree inventory on July 1 that will continue through the summer. The study is being conducted by the Homewood Environmental Commission.

This project uses the i-Tree Eco-Urban Forest Effects Model, developed by the U.S. Forest Service, to quantify the composition (tree type, size, health, etc.) and benefits of Homewood’s urban forest.

About 200 randomly distributed sample plots, each about 1/10 of an acre, have been identified throughout the city. Where these plots include private property, inventory volunteers will request permission to access and document the trees on the site. Measurements will not harm the trees in any way and only trees within the sample plot will be measured.

Contact the Environmental Commission at hwd.hec@gmail.com with any questions or concerns.

Submitted by Amy Milam.