Embarking on 56-for-56: A transformation story and a new mission for our communities

There’s no sugarcoating it: I’m starting this journey at 280 pounds. As a former athlete who has spent years around college and professional sports, I’ve often joked that I’m an All-American at losing weight and a Hall-of-Famer at gaining it back … with a little extra.

But this time, it’s different. This time, it’s about more than a number on the scale. It’s about creating a permanent transformation and using my story as a launching point to inspire others.

Welcome to 56-for-56: A Transformation Story. My mission is simple: to lose 56 pounds by my 56th birthday on July 12, 2025. But here’s the thing — this isn’t just about me. It’s about you.

As general manager and editor-in-chief of Starnes Media, I’ve seen firsthand the power of storytelling to bring people together, spark change and inspire action. That’s why 56-for-56 is just the first chapter of something much bigger: The Transformation Project.

Through The Transformation Project, we’ll explore and spotlight inspiring stories of transformation happening right here in our communities. These aren’t just fitness journeys — they’re stories of financial breakthroughs, career pivots, relationship rebuilding, entrepreneurial success, educational achievements and so much more.

We’re not stopping at simply telling these stories. Each one will include practical tools for how these transformations happened. Whether it’s creating a budget, starting a business or overcoming obstacles in a relationship, we’ll share step-by-step playbooks to empower others to take their first steps toward change.

Here’s what you can expect from 56-for-56:

7-Part Mini-Documentary Series: We’ll go behind the scenes of my journey, from the initial weigh-in to the workouts, meal planning, expert consultations, and everything in between. Each episode will explore not only what I’m doing but also why I’m doing it and how I plan to make it stick this time.

Playbooks for Success: Alongside the series, we'll release a detailed playbook outlining the steps I'm taking, the tools I'm using and the lessons I'm learning. It's designed to help you adapt these strategies for your own transformation.

This time, I’m doing it differently. I’m working under medical supervision, consulting with nutritionists and trainers and leaning into the lessons I’ve learned from past failures. I’m not just remodeling my body; I’m reprogramming my thinking.

But The Transformation Project is bigger than my journey. It’s about spotlighting your story — or the story of someone you know who has overcome obstacles and transformed their life.

If you — or someone you know — has a story of transformation, we want to hear it. Use the QR code below to nominate yourself or someone else. Whether it’s losing weight, climbing out of debt, changing careers, starting a business, going back to school or something else, your story could be the one that inspires someone else to take the first step.

Together, we’ll show what’s possible when we commit to transformation. It starts with me — 56-for-56 — but ultimately, it’s about all of us.

Who’s in with me? If you are, tell us your story or nominate someone you know to be featured in The Transformation Project here.