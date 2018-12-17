Efforts to purchase ‘Pink House’ continue, with new focus

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Pink House Homewood residents are trying to raise money in order to buy back the historic home at 214 Edgewood Boulevard from a developer who plans to demolish the house and build five new properties on the lot. The property is known as the "Pink House" or as the "Secret Garden House."

The Homewood Alabama Historical Preservation Society is continuing its work to purchase Edgewood’s “Pink House” to prevent its demolition. However, they have a new plan to achieve that goal.

The Pink House, also known as the “Secret Garden” home, is located at 214 Edgewood Boulevard. Its historic property includes an Italian-style home, stables, a studio and extensive gardens, originally built in 1921.

The property has been owned by developer Patrick O’Sullivan since 2004, and last summer he came before the city with plans to demolish the buildings on the property and build five new single-family homes. While the Planning Commission approved his request to resurvey the lot in June, this kicked off a community effort to purchase the home from O’Sullivan for preservation.

Initial efforts in the summer failed to raise the Preservation Society’s goal of $2.5 million, which would be used both for purchase and initial renovations. O’Sullivan said on Monday, Dec. 17 that he was still open to hearing an offer and the current tenant will not move out until the end of February.

In early December, Dylan Spencer with the Preservation Society said they are trying a new approach: finding local investors or national historic organizations willing to invest the money to buy and maintain the Pink House, with support from community donors.

Spencer said about $33,500 had been raised through community donors as of December, meaning a community purchase of the property “just isn’t feasible.”

However, he said that those smaller, individual donations can make a bigger symbolic impact when the Preservation Society is pitching the idea to investors, as it evidences the community’s interest and desire to keep the Pink House standing.

“So 100 donations of $100 barely moves the needle for purchasing the house but massively moves the needle for these investors or groups of investors,” Spencer said.

They have set a deadline of Feb. 1 to find one or several such investors, Spencer said, and would like to turn the “rare, once-in-a-lifetime” property into a “miniature Botanical Gardens” with space for arts, family activities, events, exhibitions or daily enjoyment.

Spencer said the organization has a short list of candidate investors that they are getting ready to approach, and they also have connected with a person to manage the Pink House as a venue if the investment is successful.

“This is absolutely possible – all it takes is finding the right like-minded investors and donors who share in our affection and foresight for Homewood and for Birmingham,” Spencer said via press release. “There is limitless potential in this property for the people of our city. This is a very special place that people from across the greater Birmingham area should be able to come together and enjoy.”

An asking price for the property has not been publicly disclosed. O'Sullivan said he has received offers from other developers looking to build on the property, but he has not negotiated with them. He has also heard a lot of interest from potential buyers of the five homes he plans for the site.

Visit savethehomewoodpinkhouse.com for more information about the preservation effort or to donate. Checks can be made out to “Homewood Alabama Historical Preservation Society” and mailed to 904 Forrest Dr. S., Homewood, AL 35029.