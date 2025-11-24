Desiree Gordon shines at Homewood’s beloved Savage’s Bakery

× Expand Photo by Tosha Gaines

For the past four years, customers at Savage’s Bakery in Homewood have been greeted by the warm smile and caring spirit of Desiree Gordon. With a lifelong background in food service, Desiree has found her joy in one simple truth: people. “It is all about the customers,” she says. “I just want to treat people the way I want to be treated.”

Her dedication to customer service makes her more than an employee. She is part of the bakery’s heart. Whether she is handing over a fresh pastry or offering a kind word, Desiree sees her role as creating a welcoming experience for everyone who walks through the door.

Though she is diabetic and rarely indulges in the sweet treats that surround her, Desiree admits to having a soft spot for the bakery’s cheese pocket. “It is all about the cream cheese,” she laughs. She also delights in the aromas of fall spices like ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg that fill the bakery each autumn, even if pumpkin spice is best enjoyed “in moderation.”

For Desiree, Homewood’s long summers make the arrival of fall even sweeter. Just like the season itself, she brings warmth, comfort and kindness that make Savage’s Bakery feel like home.