Dent attends national forum

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School seventh-grader Gabriel Dent joined other outstanding middle school students from across the country to take part in the National Youth Leadership Forum (JrNYLF) in Washington, D.C.

This unique academic developmental program provided the opportunity for Gabriel and his peers to attend a leadership focus group and to role-play different political scenarios throughout their weeklong stay.

They also worked together in small groups on a “Voices of Change Project” to develop action plans that effect change within their local communities.

In addition, they visited a variety of national monuments, museums and Harpers Ferry as a part of the program.

