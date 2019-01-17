Demolition Derby bringing ‘hard hits’ of wheelchair rugby to Lakeshore Foundation

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Teams compete during the first day of the annual Demolition Derby at the Lakeshore Foundation on Feb. 2, 2018. The foundation will kick off the 22nd annual Demolition Derby on Feb. 1.

Lakeshore Foundation will host its 22nd annual Demolition Derby — a showcase for wheelchair rugby — from Friday, Feb. 1, through Sunday, Feb. 3.

Admission is free, making the derby a great chance for the public to “experience the hard hits” of the sport, Lakeshore spokesperson Damian Veazey said. The event, featuring about 10 teams, is also a chance for attendees to enjoy the talents of top-quality athletes.

The derby “features some of the best elite wheelchair players in the world, many who have played on the world stage,” Veazey said. That includes the hometown Lakeshore Demolition team.

Wheelchair rugby, originally called “murderball,” was created in Canada in 1976, is played in 25 countries and is a summer Paralympic sport, according to online sources.

There are several Paralympic athletes on the Lakeshore Demolition, including Bob Lujano, Aimee Bruder, Josh Roberts and Clayton Brackett, according to Veazey.

The derby will also have teams from Texas, Florida and other states, as well as Canada, and many of the teams have Paralympians on their rosters, he said. Notable visiting squads will include the TIRR Texans, Tampa Generals and Texas Stampede, according to Veazey.

Each team will play at least four games prior to the championship round Sunday.

At press time, there was no final event schedule, but games typically take place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., and championship games are usually Sunday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to Veazey.

For more information, call 313-7400 or go to lakeshore.org.