Dawson Church Boy Scout Troop 83 recognizes two Eagle Scouts

For his Eagle Scout project, Andrew Hudson built mobile aluminum storage carts for the VHHS Marching Band to store and move instruments on and off transport trucks for away games.

For his Eagle Scout project, Ethan Owens organized and built a prayer garden around an existing cross at the Lovelady Center with the help of fellow troop members.

Two scouts from Dawson Church Troop 83 recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

Andrew Hudson achieved Eagle Scout rank in January. For his Eagle Scout project, Hudson built mobile aluminum storage carts for the VHHS Marching Band to store and move instruments on and off transport trucks for away games.

Hudson’s leadership roles in the troop included Patrol leader, Assistant Patrol leader. Quartermaster, Chaplain Aide, and Historian. He earned 21 merit badges, is a member of the Order of the Arrow and earned the Arrow of Light rank as a Cub Scout.

Ethan Owens achieved Eagle Scout rank in March. For his Eagle Scout project, Owens organized and built a prayer garden around an existing cross at the Lovelady Center with the help of fellow troop members.

Owens leadership roles in the Troop included Senior Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Quartermaster, Instructor, Troop Guide and Patrol Leader and earned 25 merit badges. He is a member of the Order of the Arrow and earned his Arrow of Light in Cub Scouts.

Both scouts are students at Vestavia Hills High School. Owens is in the Dawson Church Orchestra, and Hudson is a member of the Dawson Memorial Baptist Church Jazz Band.

Submitted by Marilyn Henry.