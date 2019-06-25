Dance Foundation faculty member receives artist fellowship

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Dance Foundation. Therese Laeger works with students at the Dance Foundation.

The Dance Foundation (TDF) teaching artist Therese Laeger recently was awarded an Artist Fellowship from the Alabama State Council on the Arts for a program she is developing called "The ART of Teaching Ballet."

Laeger, a Birmingham native, joined The Dance Foundation teaching faculty in 2015. She is the former chair of the Alabama School of Fine Arts Dance Department from 1997 to 2007 and currently is an adjunct professor at the University of Montevallo Department of Theatre teaching ballet, as well as Ballet Master for AROVA Contemporary Ballet.

The project goal is to research the ART of teaching dancers as well as the ART of teaching other teaching artists. Laeger’s research includes study and conversations with master teachers who significantly contribute to the art form through their teaching, as well as serving as curatorial efforts of best practices.

The ART of Teaching Ballet project is unique in its coaching and mentoring component, with a small group format for accountability, fieldwork and support.

Through a series of seminars, practical lessons, workshops and lectures, The ART of Teaching Ballet offers the opportunity for teaching artists to delve into the skills and understanding of best practices in the education of dancers. In this teaching model, a small group will meet once a month to both lead and learn in a collaborative setting, exploring, expanding and challenging themselves.

Fellowships are grants awarded to outstanding individual artists from Alabama who create important works of art and make valuable contributions to the entire state. The Alabama State Council on the Arts (ASCA) awarded 17 fellowship grants, including one arts administration fellowship, totaling $85,000. Fellowships recognize artistic excellence, professional commitment and maturity for individual Alabama artists to grow and advance their careers.

Submitted by the Dance Foundation.