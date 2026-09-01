Crystal Lee elected president of Homewood Rotary Club

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Wimberley

Crystal Lee has been elected president of the Homewood Rotary Club for the 2026-27 club year.

Lee was installed during the club's June 18 meeting. She is a first vice president and private banking officer at ServisFirst Bank.

Other officers are Kathryn Henry, president-elect; Bara Lamon Nichols, president-nominee; Kate Etheredge, treasurer; Mary Ann Somers, secretary; Sandy Nelson, sergeant-at-arms; and Rachael Dollins, immediate past president.

The leadership team also includes six directors: Jo-Ann Bradley, youth services; Robert Sprain, community services; Jennifer Kyle, club service; Mike O'Kelley, international service; Diana Paulk, vocational service; and James "Bo" Duke, director-at-large.

Homewood Rotary supports local, national and international projects through volunteer service and financial contributions. Its annual scholarship program has assisted Homewood High School graduates since the 1980s, with the club awarding $25,000 in scholarships in 2026.

The organization also provides stipends for local students to attend the annual Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program in Huntsville.

Among the club's newer fundraising efforts is the Holly-Days Tree Festival, which debuted in Homewood's Central Park in 2025. This year's festival will feature decorated trees sponsored by area businesses and families.

The festival is scheduled to begin with a community tree lighting ceremony Friday, Dec. 4, with the trees remaining on display through New Year's Day.

Homewood Rotary meets most Thursdays at noon at Homewood Public Library and also holds social and community service activities throughout the year.

For more information, visit homewoodrotaryal.org.