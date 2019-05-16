Cox clocks quick time at Boston

× Expand Photo courtesy of Damon Cox. Damon Cox, a Homewood resident, was the eighth Alabamian to cross the finish line at the Boston Marathon in April. It was his second time competing at the race.

Damon Cox made a decision upon turning 40 last October. In the next year, he wanted to run three marathons, each one quicker than the last.

Cox, a Homewood resident, is on track so far.

He completed the New York City Marathon in November in 2 hours and 55 minutes. Then in April, he finished the 123rd Boston Marathon in 2:50:36, a clip of 6:30 per mile.

Cox battled dehydration late in the 26.2-mile race to become the eighth Alabamian across the line.

“The race is draining,” he said. “The finish line is exhilarating.”

The Boston Marathon is widely regarded as one of the world’s premier footraces. A small group of professionals vies for a prize purse, but most of the approximately 30,000 entrants pursue personal achievement. And for elite recreational runners like Cox, few achievements compare to competing at Boston.

What separates the race from its peers is the entry barrier that doesn’t exist at most other road races. Runners must meet a difficult qualifying standard — referred to as a Boston Qualifier, or BQ —if they want to toe the starting line on Patriots Day.

“It’s a great experience,” Cox said. “Boston’s like no other.”

The marathon was Cox’s second Boston and eighth overall. He qualified by running 2:50 at the 2017 St. George Marathon in Utah, nearhis hometown.

“It was a painful, painful marathon,” he said.

Cox launched his marathoning career at St. George 22 years ago, as a Brigham Young University student. He ran at a high level during his college years and recorded a personal-best of 2:31.

Cox competed in his first Boston Marathon in 2005 while enrolled in medical school at the University of Michigan. After that race, he took a 12-year break from marathonsuntil 2017.

A lot transpired between those two marathons. Upon graduating from medical school, Cox — now a pediatric anesthesiologist at Children’s of Alabama — completed his residency at UAB, took a yearlong fellowship at Emory University and started a family with his wife, Lety.

Damon Cox credits her for allowing him to train for marathons while raising four kids.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Damon Cox. Cox and his wife, Lety, pose after Cox completed the Boston Marathon.

“She’s so supportive,” he said. “She’s made it possible.”

Ahead of Boston, Cox recorded up to 70 miles per week. He did speedwork on the Lakeshore Trail, logged distance runs at Red Mountain Park and completed race simulation workouts near the Vulcan.

That’s in addition to playing competitive tennis.

“It’s a great blend of physical ability and mental strategy,” Cox said of his other favorite sport.

His extensive preparation helped him persevere through warm, humid conditions at Boston. Cox felt his thighs begin to tingle about 16 miles into the race and feared he wouldn’t be able to finish without cramping.

But he received a boost via a peanut butter and jelly sandwich his family handed him around mile 19. It propelled him to the end.

In October, Cox will run his third marathon in a year at another race in New York City. He has a target time in mind.

“As long as I go under 2:50, I’ll be happy,” he said.