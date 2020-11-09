Councilor Walter Jones becomes Certified Municipal Officer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Walter Jones. Councilor Jones is a member of the 25th graduating class of Certified Municipal Officials and was recognized for his accomplishments during graduation ceremonies held in Montgomery on October 29.

Council Member Walter Jones, who represents Ward 3 in Homewood, has earned the professional designation of Certified Municipal Official after completing the requisite training endorsed by the Alabama League of Municipalities.

Councilor Jones is a member of the 25th graduating class of Certified Municipal Officials and was recognized for his accomplishments during graduation ceremonies held in Montgomery on October 29. Councilor Jones is in his sixth term on the Homewood City Council and is currently the chair of the Finance Committee and president pro tempore of the council for the 2020-24 term.

The training program for elected municipal officials was created in 1994 by the Alabama League of Municipalities, under the direction of its Executive Committee to complete the cycle of training for municipal officials and employees. Until that time, no formal training had been offered for elected officials. The Executive Committee instituted a series of one-day continuing education programs designed for mayors and council members who voluntarily wish to receive formal training in municipal government.

Because of his attendance at statewide and regional educational conferences, Jones has received formal classroom training in subjects such as council meeting procedures, parliamentary procedure, the Open Meetings Act, public records, ordinance drafting, conflicts of interest, the State Ethics Law, duties of the mayor and council, tort liability, the competitive bid law, zoning and planning, annexation, municipal regulatory powers, municipal revenues and expenditures, personnel actions and leadership development.

“Alabama’s municipalities are the foundation of our state’s economy,” said ALM Executive Director Greg Cochran. “Vibrant communities depend on knowledgeable, engaged leadership – which is exactly what the CMO program encourages through training on the finer points of municipal government. Earning the Certified Municipal Official designation further showcases the commitment of community leaders to better informed, more effective municipal officials.”

The Alabama League of Municipalities was organized in 1935 and has since served as the recognized voice of the cities and towns in Alabama. Through the years, the organization has steadily grown and now serves more than 440 municipalities. This voluntary membership program brings officials of cities and towns together in fellowship of public service – which strengthens and guides local government in a progressive responsible fashion. The primary purpose of the League is to promote understanding of municipal government and administration in Alabama and thereby advance the welfare of the people of the state.

