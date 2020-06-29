Council President Peter Wright not seeking reelection

by

Homewood City Council President Peter Wright announced he will not seek election for another term on the council.

Wright was appointed to council president after Bruce Limbaugh resigned from the position in October 2019. Previously, Wright served on the council for about 10 years, representing Ward 5.

Current City Council President Pro Tem Alex Wyatt will run for City Council president in this year’s election. Visit our Election Guide for more information.

Tags

by

Homewood Star

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

View Past Issues