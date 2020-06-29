Council President Peter Wright not seeking reelection

× Expand Photo by Jacob Cole Homewood City Council Ward 5 Councilor Peter Wright is now Homewood City Council president following Bruce Limbaugh's resignation. Wright was sworn in at the Oct. 7 council meeting.

Homewood City Council President Peter Wright announced he will not seek election for another term on the council.

Wright was appointed to council president after Bruce Limbaugh resigned from the position in October 2019. Previously, Wright served on the council for about 10 years, representing Ward 5.

Current City Council President Pro Tem Alex Wyatt will run for City Council president in this year’s election. Visit our Election Guide for more information.