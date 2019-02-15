Cornapalooza finds new home

By Sam Chandler

The Homewood Athletic Foundation’s fourth annual Cornapalooza cornhole tournament has a new home this year.

On March 17 from 1-5 p.m., the event will take place at Pizzeria G.M. next to Patriot Park. Previous editions have been held at Red Hills Brewing Company on Central Avenue.

“The goal this year is to significantly expand the size of the tournament,” said Jeremy Bernstein, president-elect of the foundation, “and Patriot Park allows us to do that.”

Bernstein said last year’s Cornapalooza drew 30 teams and raised about $15,000. This year, he said he would like to register 50 teams.

Proceeds will help the foundation continue providing additional support to Homewood athletic programs.

“Our goal is to give our teams a competitive advantage,” Bernstein said.

In the past, the athletic foundation has purchased new tackling dummies for the football team and new mats for the wrestling team, Bernstein said. It also has distributed grants for a female leadership program and assisted with athlete travel expenses to events like a national track and field meet.

Cornapalooza registration is $400 per team, and Bernstein said there are opportunities for corporate sponsorship. Homewood AF T-shirts will be for sale at the tournament.

To find out more information or to register, email homewoodaf@gmail.com or connect with the foundation on Facebook by searching Homewood Athletic Foundation.

“It’s a great event and a great cause that really touches all aspects of Homewood sports, even at the middle school,” Bernstein said.