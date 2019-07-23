Corley to lead Homewood Rotary

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Rotary Club. Lawrence Corley.

Lawrence Corley has been elected president of Homewood Rotary Club for the 2019-20 club year.

A principal of CTSM Architects, Inc., Corley is a 1982 charter member of Homewood Rotary and chair of the club’s program that provides college scholarships for deserving Homewood High School graduates.

Other club officers are: Rachel Reynolds, president-elect; Sandy Nelson, secretary; and Glenn Ellis, treasurer. Board members are: immediate past president Robert Sprain, membership; Bill Mathews, Rotary International Foundation; Bo Duke, Bill Crawford Educational Foundation; Rhett McCreight, fundraising; Debbie Roberson, community service; and Merrick Wilson, director-at-large.

Rotary International Assistant District Gov. Mike Wade installed the new Homewood leadership team at the club’s June 13 meeting.

Homewood Rotary supports local, national and international projects through service and financial commitment, including scholarships, Homewood Library, Lakeshore Foundation, Assistance League, Exceptional Foundation, Bell Center, a backpack ministry and distribution of dictionaries to third grade students in Homewood schools.

Homewood Rotary meets each Thursday at noon at Homewood Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road.

Submitted by Homewood Rotary Club.