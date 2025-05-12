Charles Ghigna: A life in poetry and the Southern experience

× Expand Staff photo. Chip Ghinga, left, stands with his father, Charles, who recently published a new collection of poetry entitled, “Southern Bred: A Memoir of Gothic Poems.”

Renowned poet and author Charles Ghigna has spent a lifetime crafting vivid and evocative imagery. With more than 100 books and 5,000 poems to his name, his work resonates across generations. His latest collection, “Southern Bred: A Memoir of Gothic Poems,” offers a deeply personal reflection on his life, weaving themes of childhood, nature and mortality.

Ghigna’s love for poetry began in elementary school, when his second-grade teacher started each class with a poem. Encouraged to find and recite poems on his own, he developed an early appreciation for the power of words. In high school, a supportive English teacher introduced him to metaphor and the importance of showing rather than telling — leading to some of his first poetic creations.

Growing up in rural southwest Florida, Ghigna found inspiration in nature and family life.

“In those early days when we were with our parents and their friends, we kids were often seen and not heard,” Ghigna said. “Without realizing it then, I think that provided us all with the opportunity to listen and observe a little more. I wrote in my journal each night describing the scenes of the day.”

That nightly habit led to one of his earliest stories — about a talking freckle — which gained an audience among family and friends, cementing his love for storytelling. He later moved to Alabama, where he now lives in Homewood. He serves as poet-in-residence at the Alabama School of Fine Arts and teaches creative writing at Samford University.

Southern Bred developed organically as Ghigna began noticing a narrative forming in his poems about childhood. He continued adding to the theme, ultimately shaping the book into a memoir-like journey through poetry. One of his greatest challenges was selecting which poems to include — balancing dark and light moments for a dynamic reading experience.

The collection moves from childhood innocence to deeper contemplations of mortality. Ghigna sees the work as both an artistic exploration and a personal reckoning. His poem Dragon Death, for example, is a raw expression of grief and loss, written in a moment of intense emotion.

“It’s one of those poems that wrote itself,” Ghigna said. “It came quickly in a burst of inspiration that poets of yore might have called ‘white heat passion.’ It is one of those rare poems that grabs you by the throat and tells you to hang on. I rarely, if ever, use slang or profanity in my poems and debated whether or not to let that poem stand as is. The poem won.”

Affectionately known as Father Goose for his work in children’s literature, Ghigna has captivated readers for decades. Beyond his own writing, he has inspired countless young poets through teaching and public speaking. His advice to aspiring poets is simple: observe the world, write daily and embrace creativity without fear.

Looking ahead, Ghigna has six new books on the horizon, including “Southern Bred” (July 2025), “Sweet Dreams: Moon Poems for Bedtime” (August 2025) and “The Lost Book of Life: New & Selected Poems” (spring 2026). With each new project, he continues to leave an indelible mark on the world of poetry — sharing his love for words with audiences of all ages.