Celebrate the city at We Love Homewood Day

On Saturday, May 4, Homewood will come together at Central Park for its annual festival, We Love Homewood Day.

As always, the event features a roster full of activities from the morning until the sun goes down. Runners can kick off the day with the third annual We Love Homewood Day 5K, which starts and ends at Central Park.

Registration for the race is $25 until May 3 and $40 on race day. Runners can compete for age group and overall awards.

At 10 a.m., the festival will kick off and visitors can enjoy games, rides, inflatables, food and vendor tents from local businesses until 4 p.m. Entry into the festival, also located at the park, is free but ride tickets or an unlimited ride wristband are available for purchase.

There will be music throughout the day, including an afternoon performance by the Homewood High School Patriot Band, and a silent auction with local gift cards, memorabilia, artwork and more.

The Homewood Rotary Club will hold its annual bake sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival on the path surrounding the park. Youth and adult winners will be chosen based on creativity and skill.

Following the festival, the Patriot Band and other city groups and residents will take to the streets for the We Love Homewood Day Parade, which starts at the library at 6 p.m. and travels to the Edgewood Business District along Oxmoor Road. The parade grand marshal has not been announced yet but is usually selected as an outstanding citizen.

Once in Edgewood, the street party will begin, featuring music from Starz Live and dancing until about 9:30 p.m.

To register to participate in the race, parade, sidewalk chalk art contest or as a vendor, visit here.