West Homewood's Carlos Alemán running for City Council in Ward 2

West Homewood’s Carlos Alemán announced he is running in this year’s election for Homewood City Council in Ward 2.

Alemán, 40, moved to the United States from Nicaragua when he was 3 years old. Now he is the deputy director of ¡HICA!, which is a community development and advocacy organization for Latino families and immigrants in Alabama.

“An educator, deputy director, husband and father, one of Carlos’ greatest abilities is bridging gaps and bringing people together,” his website reads. “He is dedicated to improving the quality of life of Latinxs and immigrants in Alabama and is known by his peers as an empathetic leader with a track record of improving the spaces around him and getting things done.”

If elected, Alemán said he will do his best to keep Homewood an inclusive and accessible place for people from all backgrounds.

“While Homewood is becoming an increasingly more diverse and multicultural space, its leadership paints the opposite picture,” his website reads. “With Carlos as Ward 2’s representative, Homewood City Council will gain the perspective it is missing in leadership.”

In addition to his work at ¡HICA!, Alemán is also a board member at the Civil Rights Institute, Red Mountain Park and the Literacy Council of Alabama. He is also a Leadership Birmingham graduate.

He received a PhD in history at Michigan State University. He also received bachelor’s degrees in history and Latin American and Latino studies at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

For more information, visit his website at voteforlos.com.

The election for Homewood mayor and City Council seats is Aug. 25. Qualifying starts July 7 and goes through July 21.

