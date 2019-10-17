Burkhalter finds passion in rock climbing

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Ben Burkhalter, a senior at Homewood High School, trains at Birmingham Boulders, a rock climbing gym.

Ben Burkhalter’s passion for rock climbing has been growing so much, it has become his life.

Burkhalter is a senior at Homewood High School and, since he was 13 years old, has been climbing boulders. Burkhalter trains at the Birmingham Boulders climbing gym while also climbing outdoors.

Burkhalter said the sport has brought so many good things to him since he started.

“Climbing has brought so much to my life,” he said. “I have made so many friends around the world just through the common passion for climbing. Overall, I’d say that climbing is my life, as crazy as that sounds. Many people have certain things they pursue in life that makes them happy or gives them purpose. Mine is definitely climbing.”

Burkhalter said he started to get into climbing after watching the “American Ninja Warrior” TV show. He said he noticed most of the contestants were climbers, and it prompted him to start learning about the sport.

Since he started, Burkhalter has climbed numerous boulders and continues to work toward completing new climbing spots and old ones he has not completed yet.

His goal for the rest of the year and beyond is to challenge himself to progress as a climber.

“My main goal this year is to return to climbs that have challenged me in the past and test myself against them and see how I have progressed as a climber,” Burkhalter said. “There are numerous different climbs that have really shut me down in the past, climbs which I was nowhere close to completing, but those climbs motivate me the most.”

He said working toward something difficult is more rewarding and satisfying than taking the easy road. Burkhalter said he trains in the climbing gym five times a week for four hours per session. He said he rarely, if ever, misses training.

After all the hard work, Burkhalter said there is no greater feeling than finishing a boulder that he had trained for.

“The feeling of satisfaction and pure happiness that I get after doing a climb that’s really challenging for me is truly indescribable,” he said. “I’ve yet to find anything that beats that feeling.”

Burkhalter said his favorite place to climb is Stone Fort in Chattanooga. He said the climbs in Chattanooga are some of the best and most challenging in the country.

“Climbing has become so much more than just a hobby in my life,” he said. “Lots of people will tell you not to put all your eggs in one basket, that way if one thing fails you’ll have something to fall back on. I used to think the same thing, but at this point climbing has consumed my entire life. I think it’s safe to say that I have all my eggs in one basket, but in my mind no one will ever be truly great and reach their full potential in whatever it is they’re doing unless they put 100% dedication into that one thing at all times. That’s how I’ve approached climbing since day one.”

Burkhlater uses Instagram to show his progress and share his accomplishments at @benburrk.