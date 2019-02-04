BSA Troop 97 of Homewood announces four Eagle Scouts

× Expand Photo courtesy of Troop 97 (L to R) Harrison Sims, George Cothren, Will Strong and Harrison Lowery recently received Eagle Scout honors.

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 97 of Homewood recently awarded four young men the rank of Eagle Scout in a Court of Honor ceremony at Trinity United Methodist Church on Jan. 6.

BSA Troop 97 Scoutmaster Steve Lloyd said, “We are blessed that Troop 97 is one of the most successful and engaged groups within BSA, as far as shepherding our participants toward this ultimate achievement of Eagle Scout.”

George Cothren

George Cothren served as troop guide and assistant senior patrol leader with Troop 97, and he earned 22 merit badges and completed a high adventure trip to Sea Base sailing the Florida Keys.

For his Eagle Scout project, Cothren completed a garden restoration project at AHEPA 3 Senior Apartments in Hoover. He constructed raised garden beds and wooden benches to help the senior residents spend time outdoors in nature, gardening and socializing.

Cothren is a member of Holy Trinity-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church and a junior at Homewood High School. He is active with the Student Government Association and the Latin, debate and Beta clubs. In addition, he is a member of the trumpet section for the Homewood Patriot Band and participated in the 2016 Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade and the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Cothren’s parents are Dora and Eddie Cothren of Homewood.

Harrison Lowery

Harrison Lowery served as troop guide and webmaster with Troop 97, and he earned 21 merit badges and completed two high adventure trips, to Sea Base in Florida and to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.

For his Eagle Scout project, Lowery constructed a large wind chime for the Butler Snow Multisensory Trail at Red Mountain Park. This sensory trail is designed for children and adults with developmental differences who have a curiosity for the natural world and for those who are visual or hearing impaired.

Lowery is a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a junior at Homewood High School. He plays varsity tennis and club soccer. Harrison is a Peer Helper, a member of the Bell Center Youth Alliance and a U.S. Soccer referee. For two years, he performed on the drum line for the Homewood Patriot Marching Band, where he marched in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Lowery’s parents are Josephine and Trent Lowery of Homewood.

Harrison Sims

Harrison Sims served as scribe, patrol leader and a troop guide for Troop 97 and is the last of three Sims brothers to achieve the Eagle Scout distinction from Troop 97.

For his Eagle Scout project, Sims also helped construct the Butler Snow Multisensory Trail at Red Mountain Park. Designed for hikers with physical and developmental challenges, the sensory trail includes 14 activities, a comfort zone, a pergola with swinging benches and sensory bags available for check out at the park’s welcome station.

Harrison is a member of Mountain Brook Community Church and a freshman at Homewood High School where he is active in Key Club and is playing his second year of varsity golf. Harrison also plays on the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour and on the Junior Golf Tour for the Birmingham Golf Association where he claims his home club as Greystone Golf and Country Club.

Sims’ parents are Andi and Scott Sims of Homewood.

Will Strong

Will Strong served as assistant senior patrol leader, patrol leader and troop guide with Troop 97, and he earned 25 merit badges and completed two high adventure trips, to Northern Tier canoeing the

waters of Minnesota and Canada and to Sea Base snorkeling the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. In

addition, he successfully completed two multi-night backpacking trips on the Appalachian Trail, several

backpacking trips in the Sipsey Wilderness and on Flag Mountain, multiple Camporees, four Mafeking

campouts and multiple ski trips.

For his Eagle Scout project, Strong constructed ten bookcases for Better Basics, a non-profit organization providing literacy intervention for under privileged children.

Strong is a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Homewood and is a senior at Homewood High School, where he started on the offensive line for the varsity football team.

Strong’s parents are Carole and Beau Strong of Homewood.

Submitted by Troop 97