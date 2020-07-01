Ward 1's Britt Thames running for reelection for City Council

× Expand Photo courtesy of Britt Thames Britt Thames is seeking reelection for Ward 1 City Council in the 2020 elections.

Ward 1 City Councilman Britt Thames announced he will be seeking reelection for his position in this year’s election.

Thames, 40, has lived in Homewood since 2009. He was elected in 2012 to serve Ward 1 and has served two terms on the council. He also chairs the Planning and Development Committee and serves on the Finance Committee and Public Safety Committee. He serves as a liaison to the Planning Commission and the School Board.

Now that many large projects have been completed — including the Central Avenue redesign, the new municipal building and the new or updated parks and pools — Thames said he would like to invest in beautification and maintenance of the city.

“Over the last several years, we have made great strides with our native tree planting program and landscaping,” he said. “I would like to see both expanded to include new areas of town.”

He hopes to also add green spaces to SoHo Plaza and at the intersection of 18th Street South and 29th Avenue South, he said.

He will also address traffic issues if reelected, he said. Homewood residents have recently participated in a citywide traffic study, and Thames said he is excited to see those results.

“There are already several projects that could be recommended to help the flow of traffic through our city and increase pedestrian mobility and safety so that Homewood remains the most walkable city in Alabama,” he said.

Communication with residents is a priority, he said. Thames sends a weekly email newsletter to those who subscribe, and he communicates to his constituents through social media. He also holds quarterly ward meetings and has phone calls and lunch or coffee meetings in hopes to be accessible and to keep neighbors informed, he said.

He also said he wants to seek more regional cooperation, and he has been working with co-councilor Andy Gwaltney on a local historical designation for Rosewood.

Thames received his bachelor’s degree in business management from Samford University. In addition to his work on the council, he is also a small business owner. He is an active member of his church and coaches youth baseball.

“I am committed to Homewood and making a positive impact for my family and yours,” Thames said in a statement. “It would be an honor to continue to serve as your representative. I look forward to continued service.”

Visit facebook.com/BrittThamesWard1 for more information.

The election for Homewood mayor and City Council seats is Aug. 25. Qualifying starts July 7 and goes through July 21.

