Brady Wilson running for City Council in Ward 3, Place 1

Brady Wilson is running for City Council in Ward 3, Place 1 in the upcoming election.

Wilson, 48, has served on the Planning Commission since 2016 and is a wholesale insurance broker specializing in professional liability. This is his first run for City Council.

"The City of Homewood has a brilliant future ahead, and our elected leaders must balance the preservation of Homewood values with responsible development," Wilson said.

"Citizens want to be heard — I'm a fan of that accountability as a public servant and to the legacy we're leaving for our children. We should absolutely promote and support civil rights, we should protect our schools and property values, and we should have a calculated and responsible plan for economic development."

Wilson also cites the need to polish Green Springs Highway in his campaign.

"Ward 3 has a hidden gem in the Green Springs Highway, which we need to polish. The council and mayor have been working toward improvement, but I'd like to increase our efforts there with a 'Take Back Green Springs' initiative. I also look forward to working with Ward 4 and other council ward representatives to provide pedestrian access for the Lakeshore Estates neighborhood to both Edgewood and the Green Way Trail."

Wilson is a past president of the Homewood Knights of Columbus Council 4304. He served as chairman of the Our Lady of Sorrows Fourth of July Festival for two years and served as de facto member of the OLS Parish Council. He is currently a trustee of the OLS Parish Council.

Wilson received his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Alabama.

For more information, visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/brady.wilsonforalabama.3.