Blazer Bolt breaks records

× Expand Submitted by Blazer Bolt Inc The inaugural Survivor Walk during the Blazer Bolt.

Blazer Bolt is grateful to all who participated in the Fifth Annual Blazer Bolt for Brain Cancer 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk on Oct. 20. This year brought together 32 teams and 908 registrants, the highest participation to date.

Patients, families and friends gathered along 18th Street South in Homewood to enjoy the fall weather as they shared hope and encouragement.

The inaugural Survivor Walk was a deeply moving and heartfelt experience as brain cancer survivors, family and loved ones were honored and cheered as they walked through the finish line.

Prior to the event, individual team statements were shared and sponsors were recognized. Eric Thomas gave the invocation, the Hoover Army Recruiting Center presented the flag and vocalist Carmen Atkinson led the national anthem.

Funds raised this year will directly benefit the Brain Tumor Tissue Bank Biorepository, a place to store and disseminate specimens from patients at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Children’s of Alabama. These funds will advance the understanding of brain tumor biology and the development of future treatments for brain cancer.

More information is available at blazerbolt.com.

Submitted by Blazer Bolt Inc