Blazer Bolt for Brain Cancer returns to Homewood’s ‘beautiful streets’ Oct. 20

× Expand Photo courtesy of UAB Participants walk at the fourth annual Blazer Bolt 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk on Oct. 21, 2017, in Homewood. The event raises money to help support patients at UAB and Children’s of Alabama who are battling brain cancer.

The fifth annual Blazer Bolt for Brain Cancer, created to support those who are battling the disease and to fund research, will take place in downtown Homewood on Oct. 20.

A 5K will begin at 8 a.m. and a one-mile fun run at 9 a.m., with the start line at Oxmoor Road and 18th Street South. Proceeds benefit the UAB Division of Neuro-Oncology and Children’s of Alabama Neuro-Oncology.

In 2018, all money raised will benefit the Brain Tumor Tissue Bank Biorepository, a place to store and disseminate specimens from patients operated on at UAB or Children’s of Alabama, according to Rhodemarie Maron, race director and a clinical associate professor in the UAB Department of Neurology.

“This facilitates research for treatments for both children and adults battling brain cancer,” Maron said.

In 2017, the Blazer Bolt attracted 32 teams and 577 registrants, its highest attendance to date. And participants seem to enjoy the event, according to Maron.

“They’ve enjoyed the beautiful fall atmosphere of this community and family event through the beautiful streets and downtown of Homewood,” Maron said.

A majority of the teams and families have returned yearly since the inaugural event in 2014, she said. The Blazer Bolt typically raises about $25,000, according to Maron.

Registration for the 5K is $35 through Oct. 19 and $40 on race day. The fee for the fun run is $25 through Oct. 19 and $30 on race day.

For race details, go to blazerbolt.com/about or runsignup.com.