Birmingham Wine 10K set for March 2

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Runners leave the starting line at the beginning of the annual Wine 10K at Patriot Park in West Homewood on March 3, 2018.

The National Center for Sports Safety (NCSS) will be partnering with popular activewear brand lululemon for this year’s Birmingham Wine 10K. The run, scheduled for March 2, will begin at 8 a.m. in Patriot Park in West Homewood, merge onto Lakeshore Trail and end at Lakeshore Plaza. Runners of all skill levels are encouraged to attend.

This year’s Wine 10K will feature opportunities such as a complimentary eight-week training program, race-sponsored giveaways, complimentary race and post-race party photos and on-site cheer stations featuring local entertainment.

After the run, there will be a party for runners and their families complete with a DJ, vendors and food truck options, and each runner will get a special Birmingham Wine 10K etched wine glass with a finisher medal designed by lululemon.

NCSS announced in July that Olympian runner Meb Keflezighi will be participating in the Wine 10K and attending post-race activities to meet other runners and hand out awards.

The run will take place rain or shine, pending extreme circumstances. The cost to participate in the run is $60, plus an additional sign-up fee. There will be a team competition in addition to individual timed runs, with prize money and other awards given out to the top five overall and top three overall masters for both males and females. Additional prize money will be given out if a runner beats a course record.

For more information or to sign up, visit runsignup.com/race/al/homewood/BirminghamWine10K.