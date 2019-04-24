Birmingham Boys Choir brings season to an end with annual Spring Concert

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Birmingham Boys Choir. The Birmingham Boys Choir performs.

Birmingham Boys Choir, with 160 members ages 8-18, will present its 41st annual spring concert in the Wright Center at Samford University on May 16 at 7 p.m.

The program will feature music from Haydn, Mendelssohn and other classics, as well as some contemporary and jazz tunes, according to Music Director Ken Berg. And as always, the concert marks the end of the group’s season and gives it a chance to honor the boys who are graduating.

Some members will move from senior choristers to graduate choristers, and some will go from graduate choristers to college, according to Berg.

“We have several boys who will be heading to college who have been singing with us for 10 years,” he said.

This is also the concert where the choir introduces its next generation of choristers, according to Berg.

At the Spring Concert, Berg conducts the concert choristers and accompanies the junior choristers. His wife, Susan Berg, the associate music director, conducts the junior choristers and accompanies the concert choristers.

The group’s tour choir will take part in the Spring Concert. The tour choir, which often travels during the summer, went on a trip to Ireland with 40 boys during spring break this year, according to Ken Berg.

The concert is free and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

At press time, the BBC was holding auditions for boys ages 7-14 for the 2019-20 concert season.

But space is limited, Berg said.

“We’re currently at capacity, so we don't have many spots available for the next season,” he said.

For information regarding auditions, call 767-9219 or go to birminghamboyschoir.com.