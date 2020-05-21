West Homewood's Beverly Brice LeBoeuf running for City Council Ward 2

× Expand Photo courtesy of Beverly Brice Beverly Brice LeBoeuf is running for City Council in Ward 2.

West Homewood resident Beverly Brice LeBoeuf announced this week that she is running for Homewood City Council in Ward 2.

LeBoeuf, 74, has lived in Homewood for more than 32 years. Although this is her first time running for political office, she has served on the Board of Zoning Adjustments since December 2014.

One of LeBoeuf’s main issues is transparency, she said. She wants to start a monthly email or blog for Ward 2 residents to let those residents know what is happening in both their ward and the city.

The city website and other platforms also need to be updated to help keep residents informed, she said.

“Legal notices should be posted with all pertinent information needed across all platforms, not just on bulletin boards at City Hall, the Rec Center, Lee Center and Senior Center as now done,” she said.

Her almost six years on the BZA will give her a “unique perspective” on development in Homewood, she said.

“And I will be responsive to all Ward 2 residents who have questions or concerns with regard to city operations, utility construction, etc,” she said.

LeBoeuf has experience as a reporter for the Homewood At Large blog reporting on city boards and council meetings. She also has volunteer experience with Habitat for Humanity, with various programs at Trinity United Methodist Church and with the VITA program for United Way of Central Alabama.

LeBoeuf attended the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She received her Bachelor of Arts in English from UAB.

Current Ward 2 councilors are Mike Higginbotham and Andrew Wolverton.

Visit her Facebook page at facebook.com/BeverlyLeBoeufWard2 for more information.

The election for Homewood mayor and City Council seats is Aug. 25. Qualifying starts July 7 and goes through July 21.

Justin Limbaugh also announced this week that he is running for City Council in Ward 2.

If you are running in this year's election for mayor or for a seat on City Council, please email ischnader@starnespublishing.com to be featured in our upcoming election guide.