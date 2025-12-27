Best Stories of 2025: "Full speed ahead: Johnny Montgomery’s life in overdrive"

As 2025 comes to a close, we’re taking a moment to revisit some of the stories that resonated most across Homewood. These aren’t just top clicks or biggest headlines — they’re pieces that captured something real about the people, places and moments that defined the year.

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Johnny Montgomery showcases his "Ironman" license plate in Homewood, Alabama. Montgomery is an 8-time Ironman and has competed on the international stage.

Johnny Montgomery has spent his life running — not just in races, but from hardship, tragedy and even danger.

As a child, he sprinted through the Alabama woods delivering moonshine. As a young man, he ran headfirst into the grueling world of Ironman competitions, testing his endurance on a global stage. Later, he ran toward faith and redemption after battling alcoholism and devastating personal loss.

Now, at 79, Montgomery isn’t running anymore — he’s standing still, accepting one of the greatest honors of his life. On May 3, he will receive the Frank “Pig” House Award from the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, recognizing not just his achievements as an athlete but his lasting impact on Alabama’s sports community.

“My life has not always been easy, but I can confidently say the Lord has led me to where I am now, and I am incredibly grateful for that,” Montgomery said. “I am a very blessed man.”

From becoming the only Alabamian to compete in eight Ironman World Championships to experiencing tragic family losses, Montgomery has lived through extreme triumphs and devastating tragedies. With a warm smile and a witty remark always ready, he spoke candidly about the highs and lows that have shaped his life.

Scott Myers, executive director of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, said the organization is pleased to honor Montgomery for his contributions to sports in Alabama.

“Not only has he represented our state during eight Ironman competitions, but he has contributed countless hours to numerous running events for over 30 years,” Myers said.

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Johnny Montgomery's 8 Ironman medals alongside his sobriety chip and a medal from a 5K that honors his late daughter on Feb. 25, 2025. Montgomery is an active member of the community, working to help people struggling with alcoholism and domestic violence.

EARLY LIFE AND RUNNING

Montgomery’s introduction to running came as a necessity in his childhood home in Tuscaloosa. Born in 1945 to farming parents, he grew up in a family that sold illegal whiskey to make ends meet.

“My father was a bootlegger, and it was my job to go running after the jugs and bring them to the customers,” Montgomery recalled. “It was also my job to run from the revenuers who would come looking for the whiskey stashes every once in a while. My daddy knew I could run fast, and you had to run fast because if they caught you, it would be bad for our family.”

Montgomery credited those early years for making him quick on his feet.

“I think some of my fastest times ever were through those woods,” he said.

Some of his earliest childhood memories center around domestic violence from his father due to heavy alcoholism that ran through the family.

“We did not have indoor plumbing growing up,” Montgomery said. “Both my mother and my father were alcoholics. I remember a lot of fussing, a lot of fighting and things always out of control. When I ran, I was able to control that. I could control how fast I ran, and I could also run from the things that were out of control in my life.”

Montgomery recalled witnessing his father abuse his mother.

“My daddy would beat my mother,” he said. “He broke her arm, pushed her down the stairs. There were a lot of hospital visits and ambulances always coming to my house. My mama also shot at my daddy, and when I tried to take my mama’s whiskey away at 10 years old, she shot at me. I grew up in a very turbulent home life.”

Because of his responsibilities on the family farm, Montgomery was not allowed to play sports as a child.

“My parents would never let me play any of the sports the other kids were playing like basketball, football or baseball,” he said. “I think they knew I was a good athlete or could be, but my mama always said I needed to be on that bus coming home to milk cows. I carried a lot of anger as a child because they never let me play any sports. I think that is why even now I still love sports. As I got older, I was able to play, and I am so thankful for that.”

Montgomery attended Livingston University, where he competed in track and field under coach Jerry Smith, whom he describes as a key figure in his life.

“My coach kicked me off the track team at one point in my career in college because I was drinking and not doing the things I was supposed to be doing,” Montgomery said. “I think that was a big turning point for me because, for the first time in my life, I had someone who was holding me accountable. Coach Smith was a very big influence on my life, and I am very grateful to him for all of the things he did for me.”

But even as Montgomery’s athletic dreams grew, old wounds remained just beneath the surface. Running gave him a sense of control, but it could not erase the anger and addiction that clung to his family legacy. Searching for ways to push beyond his pain, Montgomery found himself drawn to the toughest physical challenges he could find: Ironman competitions.

“I saw on television where they described it as the toughest event in the world,” he said. “I thought, this is something I have to do.”

Between 1984 and 2000, Montgomery competed in eight Ironman World Championships in Hawaii.

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Johnny Montgomery holds his medals.

FAITH AND RECOVERY

During this time, Montgomery struggled with alcoholism and went through a divorce when his daughters were 12 and 2.

He said he knew he would have to break the cycle of alcoholism in his family.

“In part of the 12-step program for alcoholics, there is a stage where you have to take inventory of your life,” Montgomery said. “I took an inventory and realized that alcoholism had taken over my mama, my daddy, my brother and myself. I was responsible for breaking that cycle because I had to step up and care for my family.”

Montgomery recalled running many races hungover and a few slightly intoxicated.

“There was one race in Huntsville when I was in my 30s and I woke up that morning and drank three beers,” he said. “I thought it was going to rain, so we weren’t going to run. I got a head start on my drinking that day. I was sitting in my car waiting for the rain to stop, and they came and tapped on the window and said they were going to start the race in 10 minutes. Even after drinking three beers and having a buzz, I was still able to run a pretty decent marathon.”

As Montgomery’s drinking continued, he said he began to realize how much better he might be as an athlete if he didn’t drink.

“I had been to Hawaii five times drinking heavily,” he said. “In 1990, I realized I needed to turn my life around or I was going to end up dead. I quit drinking on June 13, and this year will mark 35 years sober. I joined a church and turned my life over to the Lord in 1994, and that’s when things started changing for the better.”

Montgomery said his faith is now the foundation of his life.

“I realize that I am nothing without God’s help,” he said. “My spiritual health is just as important to me as my physical health.”

PERSONAL LOSS

While Montgomery enjoys bringing joy to others, he has also faced profound loss.

His mother, Lillian Montgomery, was murdered in 1977 by James Hubbard, who was sentenced to death and executed in 2004.

“My mom became involved with a man who was supposed to be helping her, and it ultimately cost her her life,” Montgomery said. “I was 32 years old when my mother was murdered.”

Through his faith, Montgomery found the strength to forgive Hubbard.

“I knew it was only the Lord who could bring me to the point of forgiving him,” he said. “I needed to forgive him because all of the hurt, anger and bitterness I held inside had to go.”

Years later, in 2019, Montgomery’s second daughter, Megan, was murdered by her husband, Jason McIntosh, in Mountain Brook.

“That loss was really hard,” he said. “A parent should never have to bury one of their children.”

Montgomery recalled going to Johns-Ridout’s to select a casket for his daughter.

“That is a moment that will stick with you for the rest of your life,” he said. “I had to pick out a blue casket because that was Megan’s favorite color. It was absolutely excruciating to do that.”

Montgomery admitted he has not been able to forgive McIntosh.

“I was able to forgive the man who shot my mother three times, but I have not been able to forgive the man who shot my daughter three times,” he said. “That may come in time, but right now, I haven’t been able to do that.”

Megan’s death, however, inspired Montgomery to help others.

HELPING OTHERS

Through the Megan Montgomery Foundation, he works to raise awareness about domestic violence and help survivors.

“Megan’s story has reached so many women who come up to me and say that because of her, they had the courage to leave their bad situation,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery and his wife, Liz, also provide housing for domestic violence survivors.

“We will sometimes get a call in the middle of the night from a woman trying to leave a bad situation,” Montgomery said. “I don’t ask a lot of questions, but I work to find them a place to stay temporarily and help them get their life back on track.”

Montgomery said it is often the heat of passion that leads to devastating outcomes.

“You have these situations where you get caught up in an argument and somebody isn’t willing to cool down and walk off,” he said. “In the heat of passion, you end up pulling that trigger, and then you have entire families broken apart because of one stupid decision that changes lives for everyone.”

Each October, he hosts a race in Megan’s honor during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“If I can help just one person get away from a bad situation, I’m happy to do that,” he said.

He also speaks at recovery facilities to help those battling addiction.

Montgomery and Liz are members of Dawson Memorial Baptist Church. He said former pastor Gary Fenton and current pastor David Eldridge were the first two people to show up at his house when his daughter died.

“I will never forget that,” he said. “They were there for me during a very dark time, and it meant a lot.”

Montgomery describes Fenton as another key figure in his life.

“Just like my running coach in college, I had Gary Fenton in my life during a time I really needed him,” he said. “I have had to continually choose blessings out of life because I was raised in a very bad environment. I could have easily been a criminal and made very poor decisions because that was what I was raised in. I had to reach a point in life where I made the daily choice to do what was right, and I am very thankful to the people who have come into my life during the times I needed them.”

Liz Montgomery said her husband is a natural encourager.

“He is always cheering others on, whether in life or in running,” she said. “He has been coaching adults in running since 1972 and never charges for it. He does it because he loves the sport and wants to see people succeed.”

Montgomery often shares his faith through his real estate business, using his favorite Bible verse, Matthew 7:7-8.

He said he recently fielded a call from someone asking how to handle burying a child.

“That is something you hope you never have to do,” Montgomery said. “A lot of people want to know how I handled it when Megan was murdered. I don’t think that is something you ever get over. But I think the Lord allows us to keep going, and I believe the Lord sends people our way who we need to be encouraged by or who need encouragement from us.”

Montgomery said through all of his trials, he still considers himself a work in progress — but is thankful to be able to help people who need it.

“I grew up very poor,” he said. “My home life was not a good situation. I took my first sip of alcohol when I was 5 years old. But if you have a problem with drugs, alcohol or domestic violence — or you need real estate help — just call me. Chances are, I can help.”