Bell Center announces new marketing, development directors

The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs has made two changes within the administrative staff.

Kelly Peoples is now marketing and events director. Peoples joined The Bell Center in April 2011. She will now be responsible for all marketing, in addition to overseeing the special events.

Stacey Morales is now development director. Morales joined The Bell Center in August 2015. She will now be responsible for all development and fundraising.

The Bell Center provides early intervention services for children from birth to three years of age who are at risk for developmental delay.

Submitted by The Bell Center