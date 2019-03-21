Bell Center again hosting Cornhole Classic on April 13

× Expand Staff photo. The seventh annual Cornhole Classic, benefiting The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs, is set for April 13 at Good People Brewing in Birmingham.

On April 13, The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs will host the seventh annual Cornhole Classic tournament to raise funds for their programs.

The event will be held on Saturday at Good People Brewing, located at 114 14th Street South in Birmingham, with the brewery set to donate a portion of their revenues that day to the Bell Center.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., with the tournament set to start at 1 p.m. Registration can be found online at the Central Alabama Cornhole Club website, alabamacornhole.com. There’s no fee to watch the tournament, but there is a $40 fee for social teams wanting to play and a $60 fee for professional teams, which will compete for a prize, said Kelly Peoples, marketing and development director for the Bell Center.

Funds raised go toward the Bell Center to support early-intervention therapies for infants and children. In 2018, the tournament raised $30,000, and Peoples said the goal is to raise $35,000 this year.

There will be food trucks on hand to provide food and refreshments. No outside alcohol will be allowed to be brought inside the tournament space, Peoples said.

There is no set end time for the tournament, but Peoples said it will be finished no later than 6 p.m., as the Birmingham Barons have a game at Regions Field that night.