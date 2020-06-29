Edgewood's Barry Smith running for reelection for Ward 4 Council

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brit Huckabay Ward 4’s Barry Smith is seeking reelection for City Council.

Ward 4 City Councilwoman Barry Smith announced she will be seeking reelection for her position in this year’s election.

Smith, 50, has served as the Ward 4 representative on City Council for six years. She was appointed in 2014 to finish out the last two years of a term for a councilor who moved out of state, then she won reelection in 2016.

Since joining the council, Smith has worked toward connectivity and walkability in Homewood and has helped add sidewalks throughout the city.

“I’m particularly proud of the sidewalks we built on Mayfair, Roxbury and Saulter,” she said. “I look forward to the next phase of the Saulter project being completed and connecting residents to the new pocket park. I would also like to add additional signaled crosswalks on Lakeshore to allow residents and students safe passage across Lakeshore to the greenway.”

As chair of the Special Issues Committee, Smith has also worked closely with West Homewood residents as they try to find a solution to the odor and noise problems caused by Buffalo Rock and Dean Foods.

“While this is not specific to Ward 4, I feel very invested in this process for not just West Homewood, but for all residents of Homewood,” she said. “It is very important to me that I be involved in developing a solution to this issue.”

In the future, Smith said she wants to study infrastructure issues throughout the city, particularly the aging stormwater system.

Smith has lived in Homewood for 25 years and has been involved in leadership positions in the school PTO. She also served as the chair of the Leadership Recruitment Committee on the Homewood City Schools Foundation Board and was on the Communication Committee. She served as the secretary of the board for the College Choice Foundation and has served in numerous leadership roles at Trinity United Methodist Church. She is an active volunteer for the Element Student Ministry at Trinity and has delivered Meals on Wheels to area seniors for over 17 years.

Smith graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication with a focus on journalism from Mississippi State University in 1992, and she earned her master’s degree in journalism from the University of Alabama in 1994.

The election for Homewood mayor and City Council seats is Aug. 25. Qualifying starts July 7 and goes through July 21.

If you are running in this year's election for mayor or for a seat on City Council, please email ischnader@starnespublishing.com to be featured in our upcoming election guide.