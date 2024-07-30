Back when: Homewood High School head football coach Ben Berguson

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ben Berguson. Berguson celebrates a 6-0 win over Vestavia Hills in September 2017.

Ben Berguson is the head football coach at Homewood High School.

Q: What’s the story behind this photo?

A: This photo makes me happy every time I look at it on my bulletin board. The game was a defensive struggle. We ended up kicking two field goals and winning the game, and it broke a 10-year drought versus Vestavia.

Q: Tell us about you then. What year was this? What was going on in your life then?

A: This happened in 2017, my fourth year as the head coach at Homewood High School.

Q: If you could go back in time to that day, what would you tell your younger self?

A: If I could go back to that day, I would enjoy the moment a little more and not be so worried about controlling our football team.

Q: What might people be surprised to learn about your younger self?

A: I’m now not as OCD as I was when I was younger. I’m really enjoying my job right now.