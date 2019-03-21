Assistance League hosting One Starry Night at The Club

× Expand Photo courtesy of Didi Manley. James C. Lee III, Donna Reinaker and Matthew Dent pose. Reinaker, the chairwoman of One Starry Night, will honor Lee and Dent, from Buffalo Rock, at the April 25 gala.

One Starry Night returns to The Club to benefit Operation School Bell, a program run by the Assistance League of Birmingham.

Didi Manley, community relations director for the Assistance League, said this year’s event will be held on April 25 from 6 to 9 p.m.. There will be a dinner and both a silent and live auction, Manley said.

This year’s honorees are James C. Lee III and Matthew Dent from Buffalo Rock, and Jack Granger will be the auctioneer. The Bassman will provide music and entertainment, Manley said. Auction items include a dove hunt in Argentina, tickets to the Iron Bowl, cooking classes in France and other items, Manley said.

The Assistance League has several philanthropic arms, and one of those is Operation School Bell, which helps provide clothing to underprivileged school children each year, Manley said.

Parents tell organization leaders what their child needs, and the Assistance League uses money raised from events like One Starry Night to purchase clothes for elementary-school kids, as well as materials for a hygiene kit and other needs, which are all placed in a bag, ready for the parent to pick up. Middle-school students are taken to stores like Kohl’s and shop for new clothes, Manley said.

With One Starry Night, annual donations and the league’s thrift store, Part-Time Treasures, they raise enough to help area kids, Manley said.

For more information, contact the Assistance League at 870-5555 or visit them at 1755 Oxmoor Road.