Art in the Lot Artist Get to Know: Patrick Ingram

by

Patrick Ingram is a locally-based artist who will be participating in this year’s Art in the Lot event at Trinity United Methodist Church on May 3, sharing a booth with his mom, Mary Liz Ingram. In this interview, he talks about how he’s grown his love of art from a young age.

Q: What medium do you work in?

A: The medium I work in is acrylic, wood carving and 3D printing.

Q: What or who influences your art?

A: My mom and my art teacher encouraged me to explore new medium and explore my creativity.

Q: When did you first discover you had a talent for this?

A: I've always loved making things, and, in preschool. I made paper costumes and my 4K teacher told me to keep it up, so I've been doing art since. 

Q: Where can people see your work?

A: People can find my art on Instagram, @patrickingramart

250331_Get to know Patrick Ingram_PPL-1-2700x2000.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Patrick Ingram

Painting by Patrick Ingram.

250331_Get to know Patrick Ingram_PPL-2.jpeg

Photo courtesy of Patrick Ingram

Carvings by Patrick Ingram.

Q: What’s something interesting about you that people might not know?

A:  Something not a lot of people might know is I'm building a 15 foot wooden sailboat from scratch in my driveway.