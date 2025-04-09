Art in the Lot Artist Get to know: Mary Liz Ingram

Mary Liz Ingram is a locally-based watercolor artist who will be participating in this year’s Art in the Lot event at Trinity United Methodist Church on May 3. In this interview, she shares how art helps her feel connected to nature and her family.

Q: What medium do you work in?

A: I'm Mary Liz Ingram, and I mainly work in watercolor and also some mixed media where I sometimes add in some thread or pieces that I find in nature.

Q: What or who influences your art?

Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Liz Ingram Watercolor paintings by Mary Liz Ingram.

A: I'm heavily influenced by the world around me and things I find in nature, like birds, feathers, leaves, insects, pretty much anything that I can find and turn into a piece of art.

Q: When did you first discover you had a talent for this?

A: I've been creating art as long as I can remember. My grandmother taught me when I was young. She was an artist, and I have never been able to stop.

I'm mainly self-taught and just do that as my therapy and something I enjoy doing every day. It's just part of my life.

Q: Where can people see your work?

A: My art can be found online on social media, Instagram and Facebook, Mary Liz Ingram Art, and I also have a website, marylizingramart.com. And then, I do Art in the Lot twice a year.

Q: What’s something interesting about you that people might not know?

A: Something interesting about me that people might not know is that I get to still use a lot of my grandmother's original art supplies, as well as working on her desk and in her art chair. And I like feeling connected to her when I'm doing my art, and especially as I pass down the things that I've learned to my son and share a space with him at Art in the Lot.