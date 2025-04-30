Art in the Lot Artist Get to Know: Janice James Eubank

Expand Photo courtesy of Janice James Eubank Janice James Eubank is an artist who will participating Art in the Lot at Trinity United Methodist Church on May 3.

Janice James Eubank is a locally-based artist who will be participating in this year’s Art in the Lot event at Trinity United Methodist Church on May 3. In this interview, she discusses an artist who inspires her work and where you can see her art.

Q: What medium do you work in?

A: The medium that I use on paints these days is acrylic. I used to use oils and I love oils, but I became allergic to them, so I had to branch out. And I found out these days you can combine other mediums with acrylics and get a lot of the same feel that you get from oils.

And, in addition to that, I like gauche, alcohol inks. I like bright, densely colored, like, heavily pigmented colors. It's just something that appeals to me, so that's why I'm using those mediums these days.

Q: What or who influences your art?

Expand Photo courtesy of Janice James Eubank Painting by Janice James Eubank.

A: I will have to say, when I first started out, it was Georgia O'Keefe. I love the simple lines with the bright colors, and it's just a style that I really don't see in anybody else. And I'll have to say that I try to copy, and, of course, I don't make any success with doing it, but it is something that I like to try to do to accomplish anyway, even if I have to turn it upside down in order to paint it.

Q: When did you first discover you had a talent for this?

A: There is a difference between talent and desire, and I didn't think I had the talent for it, but I wanted to learn it. So it's only a matter of, well, it is a matter between sales and getting appreciation by an expert at what you do. I sometimes have gotten that and sometimes not.

Q: Where can people see your work?

A: I'm currently at the Kelly Fitzpatrick Gallery in Wetumpka, Ala. And then, beginning in May, I will be at the River's Edge Gallery in Scottsboro, Ala.

Expand Photo courtesy of Janice James Eubank Painting by Janice James Eubank.

Q: What’s something interesting about you that people might not know?

A: I think that's a funny question to ask me because there's a lot of things that I might not want people to know about me, but, anyway, I did have a chance to record in Muscle Shoals and be part of The Swampers, which is mentioned in a the famous Lynyrd Skynyrd song, but I decided to go the corporate route and I'm glad I did.

Check out more of Eubank’s work on her website.