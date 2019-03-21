April 13 walk to benefit Alabama Kidney Foundation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lacey Updegraff. The Birmingham Kidney Walk will be April 13 at the Samford University Track and Soccer Stadium.

The Alabama Kidney Foundation will host its annual Birmingham Kidney Walk in Homewood on Saturday, April 13.

The fundraising event will be held at the Samford University Track and Soccer Stadium. A 30-minute walk around the track will begin at 9:30 a.m.

“It’s just a family friendly, fun day that we put on,” said Lacey Updegraff, a regional director for the Alabama Kidney Foundation. “All the money we raise stays here in Central Alabama and goes to the over 4,000 kidney patients we have here in our area.”

The walk will feature children’s activities, door prizes, live entertainment and complimentary food and beverages.

There is no registration fee for the walk, but participants are encouraged to set a fundraising goal for the event.

Updegraff said people who raise or donate at least $30 will receive a commemorative race T-shirt. The minimum donation amount does not apply to kidney patients, she said.

In total, Updegraff said the event typically raises $200,000 to $250,000 for the Alabama Kidney Foundation, which is the only state-based nonprofit that helps patients with kidney disease and related maladies.

The foundation provides those patients with financial assistance, education and support services.

Matchett Gunn, whose son William was born with kidney disease, is the walk chair for this year’s event. Maeve Campbell, a 2-year-old who also was born with kidney disease, is the patient chair.

To find out more information about the event or to register, go to alkidney.org.