Ann Halpern recognized as National Communicator of Achievement nominee

Homewood resident Ann Halpern was recognized as a nominee for the 2020 Communicator of Achievement Award from the National Federation of Press Women, an award that has been given for 63 years.

Halpern was one of 10 nominees recognized during a virtual celebration held in lieu of events at the organization’s annual conference, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Communicator of Achievement Award is the highest honor bestowed by NFPW upon those members who have distinguished themselves within and beyond their field.

A successful freelance writer,volunteer and involved member of professional organizations, Halpern began building her career after receiving her bachelor’s degree in advertising, communications and public relations from Florida State University’s College of Business. She worked for retail stores and advertising agencies before launching her freelance writing business in 1978. Halpern delivered feature articles, advertising copy and corporate communications to newspapers, magazines, graphic designers, banks, utilities, hospitals and more until retiring in 2007. Her writing earned local, state, regional and national awards. She also has received recognition for her volunteer activities.

Halpern has been a member of Alabama Media Professionals and NFPW since 1997 serving AMP as treasurer, vice president membership and president. She was part of the 2017 NFPW Communications Conference team. Currently Ann contributes Alabama news to the monthly NFPW newsletter and does a column about NFPW member benefits in the monthly AMP newsletter.

Submitted by Isabel Hope.