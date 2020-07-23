Ward 2’s Andrew Wolverton running for reelection

× Expand Photo courtesy of Andrew Wolverton. Ward 2 representative Andrew Wolverton will run for reelection.

Ward 2 Councilman Andrew Wolverton announced his run for reelection in Ward 2, Place 2.

Wolverton, 36, was elected in 2016 to represent Ward 2. The 2016 election was his first run for office.

"As an Eagle Scout, I learned to always 'leave a place better than you found it,'" Wolverton said. "And that is what I've tried to do during my time on Council."

During his time on council, Wolverton helped bring $55 million in new capital improvements into Ward 2, he said. These investments include the Pool at Patriot Park, playground renovations, the redesign and expansion of West Homewood Park and Athletic Complex and a new Public Safety Building on West Valley Avenue. He is a member of the Public Safety Committee and played an active role in the creation of Street Safety Day.

Wolverton chose to run for reelection to continue sharing Ward 2's unique concerns with colleagues on the Council, he said.

"Nothing we do at City Hall is done alone, but this council seat is an important voice for how priorities will be set," he said.

He is passionate about fostering community, measured growth and safety throughout the West Homewood community, he said.

Wolverton plans to target improved walkability and connectivity, he said, advocating for sidewalks on Berry Road and other parts of Ward 2. He said he is committed to continuing his work on several other projects, including Phase 2 of the Shades Creek Greenway trail and the revitalization of the Green Springs Highway corridor, which will include a crosswalk at Raleigh and bike lanes both north and southbound, among other improvements. He also said he will continue to advocate and support community events such as the West Homewood Farmer's Market, Streetfest and Back 2 School Bash.

"These types of events and functions are a part of what makes West Homewood great and are a collaborative effort of neighbors that love the community as much as I do," he said. "I have been proud to help secure city funding to support them and handle the logistics that must get approved by the Council to ensure that they can continue."

Wolverton currently works as a Senior Physical Therapist for Children's Rehabilitation Service. In this role, he uses his experience to serve a vast array of medically complex children with special needs throughout the State of Alabama.

Wolverton, along with his wife and four children, are entering their ninth year living in West Homewood. He attended the University of Washington and Seattle Pacific University, receiving a bachelor's degree in exercise science. He then went to UAB for graduate school and completed a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

His civil experience includes serving as a bell runner in the Mercedes Marathon, raising thousands of dollars for Homewood's Bell Center. He has also been chairman for the nonprofit Iron Kids Ministries, a healthcare provider with Christian Medical Ministries of Alabama and is a member of Hunter Street Baptist Church.

"My family and I love West Homewood and we want to continue to do everything possible to ensure it remains an accepting, diverse, inclusive and connected community," Wolverton said.

Visit his Facebook page at wolvertonward2.wixsite.com/homewood or his Facebook at facebook.com/WolvertonWard2/ for more information.

The election for Homewood mayor and City Council seats is Aug. 25. Qualifying starts July 7 and goes through July 21.

If you are running in this year's election for mayor or for a seat on City Council, please email ischnader@starnespublishing.com to be featured in our upcoming election guide.