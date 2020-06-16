Ward 4's Alex Wyatt running for City Council president

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kevin Roberts Ward 4 Councilman Alex Wyatt, who currently also serves as City Council President Pro Tempore, will run for City Council President in this year’s election.

Ward 4 City Councilman Alex Wyatt announced that he will be seeking the position of City Council president in this year’s election.

Wyatt, 46, has served the past six years as a representative of Ward 4 on City Council. In that position, he has also served as President Pro Tempore of the City Council and as the City’s liaison to the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, Samford University and the Homewood Library.

While Homewood has thrived during recent years, Wyatt said the city still has untapped potential.

“Over the next four years, we will need to invest in infrastructure in a proactive and coordinated way,” he said. “As our city has grown, so too have the strains on the infrastructure that has been in place for many years.”

The city will need to come up with a plan to evaluate the stormwater system and to address areas that need attention, he said. He would also like to continue efforts in repaving roads, building sidewalks, and beautifying commercial areas.

In addition, he said he would like to see the city pursue strategic economic development in the areas of the city where it is appropriate.

“This should be done thoughtfully and with an overall scope that will allow us to focus our attention on the areas where redevelopment is most needed while at the same time preserving those areas that need to be preserved,” he said.

Last, he said he would like the city to continue providing the necessary support to the school system and city departments.

In addition to his service on the Council, Wyatt has also served on the Homewood City Schools Foundation Board of Directors, the Homewood Athletic Foundation Board of Directors, and the Safe and Healthy Homewood Coalition.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Spring Hill College and a juris doctorate degree from the University of Alabama School of Law.

Visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/AlexWyattHWD for more information.

The election for Homewood mayor and City Council seats is Aug. 25. Qualifying starts July 7 and goes through July 21.

If you are running in this year's election for mayor or for a seat on City Council, please email ischnader@starnespublishing.com to be featured in our upcoming election guide.