Alabama Ballet set to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ during holiday season

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Ballet. Alabama Ballet will be performing “The Nutcracker” Dec. 14–16 and 21–23 at the Leslie S. Wright Fine Arts Center on Samford University’s campus.

There are only eight ballet companies in the world that are licensed by the Balanchine Trust to perform George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker,” and the Alabama Ballet is one of them.

Ashlyn McClellan, public relations manager for the Alabama Ballet, said more than 10,000 people come out each year for the performance.

“We always have a lot of the same families that come time and time again because we have a community cast of 100 children,” she said. The dancers range from ages 8 to 16 and are made up of residents from all over Birmingham who audition for the production.

Running Dec. 14–16 and 21–23 at the Leslie S. Wright Fine Arts Center on Samford University’s campus, the Alabama Ballet will be performing the classic holiday tale of young Clara, who is transported into a magical world on Christmas Eve. Through the leadership of the nutcracker prince, a toy brought to life at the stroke of midnight, they brave their way through an army of rebellious mice toward the Land of Sweets.

The Alabama Ballet has put on their production of Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” every year around the holidays for more than 10 years. McClellan said her favorite part is seeing the young dancers in costume and their excitement as they rehearse and prepare for the performance, along with the families who come back each year to see the show.

“I think it’s perfect being able to get the community involved, so it’s not just us,” she said. “It’s something bigger than us.”

Tickets for the performance are $40 and can be purchased at samford.edu/wrightcenter or through Alabama Ballet’s website at alabamaballet.org.