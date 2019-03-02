2019 Buy Alabama’s Best campaign kicks off, presents check to Children’s

× Expand Submitted by the Alabama Grocers Association Members of the Alabama Grocers Association present a check to Children’s of Alabama after fundraising efforts at participating businesses. Photo courtesy of the Alabama Grocers Association.

The 2019 Buy Alabama’s Best Retail Campaign Launch Awards luncheon was recently held at The Club. The group is made up of the Alabama Grocers Association, the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries and the Alabama Food Manufacturers and Producers Association.

The luncheon included a presentation of the Display Contest Award Certificates for 2018. These displays featured participating Alabama food products to help consumers identify which products are headquartered, produced or manufactured in the state of Alabama. First place awards were given to Gardendale Foodland.

During the months of March and September, a portion of the sales of participating Alabama food product companies, along with retail sales of icons, were raised for the UAB Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at Children’s of Alabama.

A check was presented to Dr. Frederick Goldman in the amount of $51,639 for 2018. Since 2006, the Buy Alabama’s Best Campaign has raised $777,672 to fight pediatric cancer.

“This generous donation from local Alabama businesses associated with the Alabama Grocers Association will help us meet our mission of working to cure every child with cancer,” Goldman said. “Children’s of Alabama is working to find a cure each and every day.”

Following the presentation, a buffet featuring all Alabama food products was enjoyed by those in attendance.

